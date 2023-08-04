Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 30th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Retail Opportunity Investments’ current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ROIC. StockNews.com raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.74.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,719,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 22,459 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 362,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 12,906 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.16%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

