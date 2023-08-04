Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Huron Consulting Group Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $4.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.25. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Huron Consulting Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.52 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $346.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HURN. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HURN opened at $101.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.23. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $64.05 and a 1-year high of $101.67. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,291,000 after buying an additional 589,297 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after buying an additional 15,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,542,000 after buying an additional 21,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John D. Kelly bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.29 per share, with a total value of $112,935.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,711.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO John D. Kelly acquired 1,500 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.29 per share, with a total value of $112,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,711.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.55, for a total transaction of $31,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,976.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

