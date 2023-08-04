DA Davidson Weighs in on Granite Construction Incorporated’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Granite Construction in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.84 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.55. The consensus estimate for Granite Construction’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.31). Granite Construction had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $560.07 million for the quarter.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Granite Construction Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GVA opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. Granite Construction has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $44.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.00.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Construction

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 320.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

Further Reading

