B. Riley Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the company will earn $1.44 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.54. The consensus estimate for Golden Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GDEN. StockNews.com raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

Golden Entertainment Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock opened at $42.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average of $41.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 2.27.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $278.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million.

Golden Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,285,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,621,000 after acquiring an additional 194,067 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 27.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,066,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,978,000 after acquiring an additional 441,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 20.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,322,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,780,000 after acquiring an additional 227,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 705,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,716,000 after acquiring an additional 26,495 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 2.5% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 442,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,264,000 after buying an additional 10,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming.

