FY2023 EPS Estimates for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Increased by DA Davidson

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) – DA Davidson raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings of $3.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.05. The consensus estimate for First Mid Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share.

FMBH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

First Mid Bancshares Price Performance

First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.42. The company has a market capitalization of $631.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.86. First Mid Bancshares has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 353.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.62% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.41%.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Featured Articles

