Civista Bancshares, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Civista Bancshares in a research report issued on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.05. The consensus estimate for Civista Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

CIVB has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Civista Bancshares from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Civista Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Civista Bancshares Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CIVB opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $290.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.81. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.06.

Civista Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Civista Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 244.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

