Analysts Issue Forecasts for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.14) for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CymaBay Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.05) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CBAY. HC Wainwright raised their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. StockNews.com downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

CymaBay Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.38. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.29.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13).

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $197,480.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $197,480.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,247 shares of company stock valued at $784,694. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

