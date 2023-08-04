Ashland Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.94 Per Share (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Ashland in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.94 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.15. The consensus estimate for Ashland’s current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ashland’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.91 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashland in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ashland from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ashland from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ashland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.75.

ASH stock opened at $90.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.98. Ashland has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $114.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.64 million. Ashland had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ashland’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

Ashland declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 21.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

