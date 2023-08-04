Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Issued By Wedbush

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Tri Pointe Homes in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.01. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tri Pointe Homes’ current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $30.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average is $27.36. Tri Pointe Homes has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $819.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.67 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 17.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 128,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 36,396 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tri Pointe Homes

In other news, Director Lawrence B. Burrows sold 7,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $241,671.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,328.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence B. Burrows sold 7,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $241,671.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,328.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $706,843.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,423.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

