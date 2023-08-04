Leerink Partnrs Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sanofi in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 30th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Sanofi’s current full-year earnings is $4.46 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Sanofi’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.85 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.27 EPS.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 16.07%.

SNY has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC began coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Sanofi Stock Down 1.0 %

Sanofi stock opened at $50.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.56. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $57.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.377 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 47.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanofi

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 17.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,282,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387,606 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Sanofi by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,246,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,966,000 after purchasing an additional 523,705 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Sanofi by 17.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,626,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,047,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,804,000 after purchasing an additional 249,619 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sanofi by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

