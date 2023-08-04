Raymond James Weighs in on IAMGOLD Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on IAG. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.89.

Shares of IAG opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.73. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.34.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 287,893 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 101,773 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 254.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 37,944 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 27,242 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 1,754.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,693,244 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,096 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.3% in the second quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 10,323,857 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,151,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 48.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

