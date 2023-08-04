Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Hilltop Holdings Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Hilltop in a report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Hilltop’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hilltop’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HTH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Hilltop from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hilltop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Hilltop stock opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.05. Hilltop has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $34.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.76%.

In other Hilltop news, Director W Robert Nichols III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $46,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTH. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Hilltop by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hilltop by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 19,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in Hilltop by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 166,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 30,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

