Analyzing Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) and Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA)

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) and Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Las Vegas Sands has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Selina Hospitality has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.7% of Las Vegas Sands shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Las Vegas Sands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Las Vegas Sands 0 2 12 0 2.86 Selina Hospitality 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Las Vegas Sands and Selina Hospitality, as provided by MarketBeat.

Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus target price of $70.81, indicating a potential upside of 21.94%. Selina Hospitality has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 554.76%. Given Selina Hospitality’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Selina Hospitality is more favorable than Las Vegas Sands.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Las Vegas Sands and Selina Hospitality’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Las Vegas Sands $4.11 billion 10.80 $1.83 billion $0.07 829.57 Selina Hospitality $183.93 million N/A -$197.11 million N/A N/A

Las Vegas Sands has higher revenue and earnings than Selina Hospitality.

Profitability

This table compares Las Vegas Sands and Selina Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Las Vegas Sands 0.75% 5.73% 1.00% Selina Hospitality N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Las Vegas Sands beats Selina Hospitality on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. The company's integrated resorts feature accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail malls, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants, and other amenities. Las Vegas Sands Corp. was founded in 1988 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Selina Hospitality

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company to address the needs of travelers. Its portfolio includes approximately 118 destinations opened or secured across 24 countries across 6 continents. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

