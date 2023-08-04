Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $26.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZI has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.65.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 62.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $300.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.91 million. Research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $750,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 581,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,546,710.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $264,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,172,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,028,398.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $750,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 581,171 shares in the company, valued at $14,546,710.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,080,000 shares of company stock worth $55,104,800 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 293,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 135,518 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 873,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,169,000 after buying an additional 47,084 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 347.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 75.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,001,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,598,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

