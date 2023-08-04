Short Interest in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Declines By 6.3%

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the June 30th total of 105,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $19.50 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sierra Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $329.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.96. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $22.99.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $48.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.53 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 11.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.66%.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

