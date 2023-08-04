Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DIST) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DIST – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the June 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Distoken Acquisition Stock Performance

DIST opened at $10.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33. Distoken Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.17.

Institutional Trading of Distoken Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Distoken Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,795,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Distoken Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,080,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Distoken Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,902,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Distoken Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,540,000. Finally, Kim LLC purchased a new stake in Distoken Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,034,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Distoken Acquisition

Distoken Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focus on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industry that operates in Asia.

