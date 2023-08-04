Short Interest in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Decreases By 5.3%

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the June 30th total of 5,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 634,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ACRS opened at $9.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.46. The company has a market capitalization of $694.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.59. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $18.96.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.40% and a negative net margin of 312.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $61,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,922.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $778,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 636,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 211,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 323.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 126,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 96,504 shares during the last quarter.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

