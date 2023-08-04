Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Democratic Large Cap Core ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Democratic Large Cap Core ETF stock. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Steph & Co. owned 0.76% of Democratic Large Cap Core ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DEMZ stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.82. Democratic Large Cap Core ETF has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $28.15.

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (DEMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Democratic Large Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies whose employees are highly supportive of Democratic candidates. DEMZ was launched on Nov 2, 2020 and is managed by RAM.

