ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 888,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the June 30th total of 939,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 466,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ANSYS Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $305.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $330.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.24. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $194.23 and a 12-month high of $351.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.05 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $4,642,230.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company's stock, valued at $74,900,509.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,238 shares of company stock valued at $23,261,277. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 276.9% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Barclays upped their target price on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.33.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

