Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Short Interest Update

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 835,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 9.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ACET has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Adicet Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Guggenheim cut shares of Adicet Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Adicet Bio from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Adicet Bio from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

In other Adicet Bio news, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,828,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,685,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,882,191.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Adicet Bio by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. Adicet Bio has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $21.87. The firm has a market cap of $101.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

