Short Interest in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Drops By 5.2%

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,810,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the June 30th total of 8,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity at ACV Auctions

In other ACV Auctions news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $48,090,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 238,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,818,288.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 276,550 shares in the company, valued at $4,424,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $48,090,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,624,382 shares of company stock worth $76,723,895. Insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACVA. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACVA

ACV Auctions Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $16.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 1.35. ACV Auctions has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $119.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.54 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that ACV Auctions will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ACV Auctions

(Get Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.