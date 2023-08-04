Head-To-Head Contrast: Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) & Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Free Report) and Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tattooed Chef and Jamieson Wellness, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tattooed Chef 0 4 0 0 2.00 Jamieson Wellness 0 1 2 0 2.67

Tattooed Chef presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9,736.07%. Jamieson Wellness has a consensus price target of $41.83, suggesting a potential upside of 79.31%. Given Tattooed Chef’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Tattooed Chef is more favorable than Jamieson Wellness.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

14.6% of Tattooed Chef shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.2% of Tattooed Chef shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tattooed Chef and Jamieson Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tattooed Chef -62.42% -117.28% -62.89% Jamieson Wellness N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tattooed Chef and Jamieson Wellness’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tattooed Chef $222.33 million 0.02 -$141.75 million N/A N/A Jamieson Wellness N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Jamieson Wellness has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tattooed Chef.

Summary

Jamieson Wellness beats Tattooed Chef on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc., a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, wood fire crusted pizza, handheld burritos, and bars and quesadillas. Its products are available in private label and Tattooed Chef brand name in the frozen food section of retail food stores, as well as online. Tattooed Chef, Inc. is headquartered in Paramount, California. On July 2, 2023, Tattooed Chef, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements. Its Strategic Partners segment provides contract manufacturing services to consumer health companies and retailers worldwide. The company offers vitamins, minerals, multivitamins, herbals, and specialty supplements including omega oils, probiotics, and melatonin under the Jamieson brand; health, beauty, and wellness supplements under the youtheory brand name; and foundational formulas, including probiotics, multivitamins, fish oils, vitamin D, and solution-focused products for better sleep or digestion under the Progressive brand. In addition, it provides plant-based products under the Iron Vegan brand name; natural health products for health concerns among women, including hormone imbalances, nutrient deficiencies, and sleep and stress management under the Smart Solutions brand; and sports nutrition supplements under the Precision brand. The company offers its contract manufacturing services under the Nurticorp brand. Further, it sells its products to distributors, and retail and wholesale customers. The company was formerly known as Jamieson Intermediate Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to Jamieson Wellness Inc. in May 2017. Jamieson Wellness Inc. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

