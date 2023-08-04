Critical Comparison: Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) and Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT)

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Free Report) and Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Viomi Technology and Howden Joinery Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viomi Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Howden Joinery Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Howden Joinery Group has a consensus price target of $745.00, indicating a potential upside of 7,786.94%. Given Howden Joinery Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Howden Joinery Group is more favorable than Viomi Technology.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viomi Technology $3.23 billion 0.02 -$39.95 million ($0.57) -1.68 Howden Joinery Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Viomi Technology and Howden Joinery Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Howden Joinery Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viomi Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.7% of Viomi Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of Howden Joinery Group shares are held by institutional investors. 34.3% of Viomi Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Viomi Technology and Howden Joinery Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viomi Technology -8.44% -16.36% -8.50% Howden Joinery Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Howden Joinery Group beats Viomi Technology on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viomi Technology

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders. It also provides a suite of complementary consumable products and small appliances, such as portable fans, rice cookers, water quality meters, water filter pitchers, stainless-steel insulated water bottles, smart toilet, and food waste disposals; and value-added services. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its online platform, Viomi mobile app, and e-commerce channels, including Youpin, JD.com, Tmall, Pinduoduo, and others, as well as offline experience stores. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd has a strategic partnership with Xiaomi Corporation. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Howden Joinery Group

(Get Free Report)

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

