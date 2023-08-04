Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on BDC. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th.

NYSE BDC opened at $88.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.24 and a 200 day moving average of $86.85. Belden has a 1 year low of $58.53 and a 1 year high of $99.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.13. Belden had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The firm had revenue of $641.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Belden will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 26,371 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $2,500,234.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,110.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total transaction of $78,207.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,025.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashish Chand sold 26,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $2,500,234.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,110.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,421 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,593 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belden

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Belden by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 40.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Belden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $961,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Belden by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Belden during the first quarter valued at approximately $762,000.

About Belden

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

