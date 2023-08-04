Critical Analysis: Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) & The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) and The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.6% of Financial Institutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Financial Institutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Financial Institutions and The PNC Financial Services Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Financial Institutions 0 2 0 0 2.00 The PNC Financial Services Group 3 5 7 0 2.27

Dividends

Financial Institutions currently has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.43%. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus price target of $161.65, suggesting a potential upside of 21.61%. Given Financial Institutions’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Financial Institutions is more favorable than The PNC Financial Services Group.

Financial Institutions pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. The PNC Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $6.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Financial Institutions pays out 36.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The PNC Financial Services Group pays out 42.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Financial Institutions has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years and The PNC Financial Services Group has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Financial Institutions is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Financial Institutions has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The PNC Financial Services Group has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Financial Institutions and The PNC Financial Services Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Financial Institutions $242.38 million 1.25 $56.57 million $3.31 5.95 The PNC Financial Services Group $22.20 billion 2.39 $6.04 billion $14.59 9.11

The PNC Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Financial Institutions. Financial Institutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The PNC Financial Services Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Financial Institutions and The PNC Financial Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Financial Institutions 18.11% 13.43% 0.90% The PNC Financial Services Group 21.97% 13.27% 1.13%

Summary

The PNC Financial Services Group beats Financial Institutions on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc. operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts. Its loan products include term loans and lines of credit; short and medium-term commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment; commercial business loans to the agricultural industry; commercial mortgage loans; one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, home improvement loans, closed-end home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans, such as automobile, secured installment, and personal loans. The company also provides personal insurance products, including automobile, homeowners, boat, recreational vehicle, landlord, and umbrella coverage; commercial insurance comprising property, liability, automobile, inland marine, workers compensation, bonds, crop, and umbrella insurance products; and financial services, such as life and disability insurance, medicare supplements, long-term care, annuities, mutual funds, and retirement programs. In addition, it offers customized investment advisory, wealth management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services, as well as operates a real estate investment trust that holds residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans. Financial Institutions, Inc. was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Warsaw, New York.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services. This segment serves consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels. Its Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides secured and unsecured loans, letters of credit, and equipment leases; cash and investment management services, receivables and disbursement management services, funds transfer services, international payment services, and access to online/mobile information management and reporting; securities underwriting, loan syndications, customer-related trading, and mergers and acquisitions and equity capital markets advisory related services; and commercial loan servicing and technology solutions. It serves mid-sized and large corporations, and government and not-for-profit entities. The company's Asset Management Group segment offers investment and retirement planning, customized investment management, credit and cash management solutions, and trust management and administration services for high net worth and ultra high net worth individuals, and their families; and multi-generational family planning services for ultra high net worth individuals and their families. It also provides outsourced chief investment officer, custody, private real estate, cash and fixed income client solutions, and fiduciary retirement advisory services for institutional clients. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

