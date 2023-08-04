Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Receives $31.80 Average PT from Analysts

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

CUTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cutera from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Cutera from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cutera from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Cutera in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Cutera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Cutera Price Performance

NASDAQ CUTR opened at $18.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.29. Cutera has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $54.04.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.96). Cutera had a negative net margin of 36.98% and a negative return on equity of 489.05%. The firm had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cutera will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cutera

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cutera by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,090 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cutera by 6.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,586 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cutera by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Cutera by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,224 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

