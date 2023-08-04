Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.80.

HGV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average of $45.38. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Carlos Hernandez sold 5,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $283,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth $1,346,044,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,794,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408,398 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,866,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,091,000 after purchasing an additional 455,826 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,711,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,473,000 after purchasing an additional 995,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,338,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,888,000 after purchasing an additional 741,425 shares in the last quarter.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

