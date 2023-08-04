Head-To-Head Comparison: UDR (NYSE:UDR) versus Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC)

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) and Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares UDR and Apartment Income REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UDR 28.00% 11.50% 4.14% Apartment Income REIT 38.14% 14.31% 4.85%

Dividends

UDR pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Apartment Income REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. UDR pays out 125.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Apartment Income REIT pays out 86.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. UDR has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Apartment Income REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

92.5% of UDR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of Apartment Income REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of UDR shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Apartment Income REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for UDR and Apartment Income REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UDR 0 8 8 0 2.50 Apartment Income REIT 0 2 5 0 2.71

UDR presently has a consensus price target of $47.90, indicating a potential upside of 19.01%. Apartment Income REIT has a consensus price target of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.29%. Given Apartment Income REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Apartment Income REIT is more favorable than UDR.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UDR and Apartment Income REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UDR $1.52 billion 8.74 $86.92 million $1.34 30.04 Apartment Income REIT $773.72 million 6.63 $904.43 million $2.09 16.44

Apartment Income REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UDR. Apartment Income REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UDR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

UDR has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apartment Income REIT has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Apartment Income REIT beats UDR on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UDR

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S. markets. As of June 30, 2023, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 58,412 apartment homes including 415 homes under development. For over 51 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to Residents and the highest quality experience for Associates.

About Apartment Income REIT

Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIR Communities) (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 25,797 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management. The AIR Edge is a durable operating advantage in driving organic growth, as well as making possible the opportunity for excess returns for properties new to AIR's platform.

