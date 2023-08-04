Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Receives $44.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 9.93. The company has a market capitalization of $621.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.60. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 93.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,293,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 578.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,621,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 90.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,655,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,810 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 738.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,180,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,755,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,974,000 after purchasing an additional 960,500 shares in the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

