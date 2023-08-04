Analyzing Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) and Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF)

Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Free Report) and Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Thunder Mountain Gold has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lomiko Metals has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Thunder Mountain Gold and Lomiko Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thunder Mountain Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Lomiko Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and Lomiko Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thunder Mountain Gold -415.33% -275.31% -61.56% Lomiko Metals N/A -15.76% -15.14%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and Lomiko Metals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thunder Mountain Gold $300,000.00 8.62 -$1.25 million ($0.02) -2.13 Lomiko Metals N/A N/A -$2.64 million N/A N/A

Thunder Mountain Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Lomiko Metals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Thunder Mountain Gold

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc., a mineral exploration stage company, explores for mining properties in Nevada and Idaho. It explores for gold, silver, base metals, and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property that includes 17 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 326 acres; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of approximately 290 acres; leased private land covering an area of approximately 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in Owyhee County, Idaho. It also holds interests in the Trout Creek project, which comprises 26 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 520 acres situated in Lander County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc. and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc. in October 2008. Lomiko Metals Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Surrey, Canada.

