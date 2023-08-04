Brokerages Set Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target at $25.09

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.23.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXEL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $20.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average is $18.65. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $22.04. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $408.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.91 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 6.54%. Equities analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 55,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $1,093,587.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 571,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $745,493,000 after acquiring an additional 607,183 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 11,941 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 166,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth about $12,872,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

