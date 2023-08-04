Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Receives $47.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.93.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMHC

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 51,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $2,275,943.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,513.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 51,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $2,275,943.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,513.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 5,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $245,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 626,071 shares of company stock valued at $29,304,614. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 213.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $47.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 6.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.18. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $52.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.75.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.