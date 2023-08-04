InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) vs. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Head-To-Head Analysis

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InnSuites Hospitality Trust and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnSuites Hospitality Trust $7.15 million 2.61 $520,000.00 $0.07 29.29 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $1.39 billion 1.25 -$87.17 million ($0.27) -53.65

InnSuites Hospitality Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InnSuites Hospitality Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InnSuites Hospitality Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 1 6 0 0 1.86

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus price target of $17.39, suggesting a potential upside of 20.05%. Given Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is more favorable than InnSuites Hospitality Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.5% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares InnSuites Hospitality Trust and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnSuites Hospitality Trust 8.13% 14.94% 3.42% Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 0.43% 0.20% 0.10%

Dividends

InnSuites Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays out -14.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

InnSuites Hospitality Trust beats Pebblebrook Hotel Trust on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

(Get Free Report)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS. IHT has paid dividends each year since 1971 currently at $0.2/year. There are approximately 9 million shares of stock outstanding. In addition, there are approximately 3 million RRF Partnership units convertible 1 to 1 into IHT stock. Total shares and units are approximately 12 million.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Get Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.