Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.20.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Everi from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Everi from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Everi from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $157,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,143.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,105,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,034,000 after purchasing an additional 231,099 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 4.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,002,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $102,940,000 after acquiring an additional 279,348 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the first quarter worth $73,863,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 13.7% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,099,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,357,000 after acquiring an additional 252,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 12.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,000,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,018,000 after acquiring an additional 220,937 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $14.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05. Everi has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $21.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $200.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.43 million. Everi had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 14.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Everi will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

