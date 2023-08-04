FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.95.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

FCBBF stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.85. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $13.96.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services. It operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

