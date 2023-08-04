FY2023 EPS Estimates for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Increased by William Blair

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Trex in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.73. The consensus estimate for Trex’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Trex’s FY2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Get Trex alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.

Trex Stock Down 5.2 %

NYSE:TREX opened at $71.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.52. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.06.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $356.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.89 million. Trex had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Trex

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 1,346.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.