Valmont Industries, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $15.38 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Valmont Industries in a report released on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $15.38 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $15.54. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Valmont Industries’ current full-year earnings is $15.37 per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of VMI opened at $253.91 on Wednesday. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $253.53 and a one year high of $353.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $280.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valmont Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Valmont Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,092,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,237,000 after acquiring an additional 42,982 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Valmont Industries by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,409,000 after acquiring an additional 71,967 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Valmont Industries by 19.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,195,000 after acquiring an additional 106,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.6% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 620,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,958,000 after purchasing an additional 21,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

Further Reading

