AltaGas Ltd. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for AltaGas in a research report issued on Sunday, July 30th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will earn $1.91 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.92. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AltaGas’ FY2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ALA. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.50.
AltaGas Stock Down 0.7 %
AltaGas stock opened at C$25.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.76. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$21.25 and a twelve month high of C$30.32. The firm has a market cap of C$7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.99.
AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.27 billion.
AltaGas Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.
AltaGas Company Profile
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
