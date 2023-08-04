Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Calibre Mining in a report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Calibre Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$171.62 million during the quarter. Calibre Mining had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 11.20%.

Calibre Mining Stock Up 0.6 %

About Calibre Mining

Shares of Calibre Mining stock opened at C$1.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.39. Calibre Mining has a one year low of C$0.52 and a one year high of C$1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of C$755.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 2.52.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Eastern Borosi Gold-Silver project located in northeastern Nicaragua.

