National Bank Financial Comments on Gibson Energy Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a report issued on Monday, July 31st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

GEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.64.

Shares of TSE:GEI opened at C$20.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.18. The stock has a market cap of C$2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$20.10 and a 1-year high of C$26.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.25.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.85 billion. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 42.46%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 88.64%.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

