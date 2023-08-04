Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Cut by Analyst

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Parkland in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PKI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Parkland from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Parkland has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.44.

TSE:PKI opened at C$35.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$34.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.42. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$24.25 and a 52 week high of C$37.09. The firm has a market cap of C$6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.32. Parkland had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of C$8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.73 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Parkland’s payout ratio is 68.00%.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

