Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ally Financial in a research report issued on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Ally Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens increased their target price on Ally Financial from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.28.

Ally Financial Price Performance

ALLY opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average of $27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Ally Financial by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

