Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) PT Raised to C$18.50

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective upped by Haywood Securities from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 9th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a sector perform spec overwgt rating to an outperform spec overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday.

ELD stock opened at C$12.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.71, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.56. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.87 and a 52 week high of C$16.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 137.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$308.76 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.6078244 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

