Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) PT Raised to C$206.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$196.00 to C$206.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CTC.A. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$203.00 to C$202.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$201.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$205.00.

CTC.A stock opened at C$177.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.29. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of C$139.24 and a twelve month high of C$189.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$176.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$172.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.46.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

