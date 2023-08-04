Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.70.

ARDX opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $858 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.18. Ardelyx has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.75.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 104.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Ardelyx news, insider Robert Blanks sold 33,333 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $120,998.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 266,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,066.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $83,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 294,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Blanks sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $120,998.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,066.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,609 shares of company stock worth $260,506 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Ardelyx by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ardelyx by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 315,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Ardelyx by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 235.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

