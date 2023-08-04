Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.67.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

CTTAY opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

