Molten Ventures Plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Molten Ventures Plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the June 30th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 408.0 days.

Molten Ventures Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GRWXF opened at $3.40 on Friday. Molten Ventures has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $5.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71.

Get Molten Ventures alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GRWXF. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Molten Ventures from GBX 900 ($11.55) to GBX 725 ($9.31) in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays started coverage on Molten Ventures in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

About Molten Ventures

(Get Free Report)

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, start-ups, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Molten Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molten Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.