Short Interest in Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Drops By 5.4%

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,098,900 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the June 30th total of 14,899,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Japan Display Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of JNNDF stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. Japan Display has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.29.

Japan Display Company Profile

Japan Display Inc designs, manufactures, and sells displays in Japan and internationally. The company offers products for healthcare and medical fields, such as interfaces, display devices, high resolution display devices, and VR systems; industrial use LCD modules; LCD modules for automotive and mobile applications; color OLED display modules for wearables; and Landscape IPS LCD modules for single-lens reflex and high-end compact digital cameras.

