Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Short Interest Down 5.8% in July

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,922,600 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 2,041,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,478.9 days.

Mapletree Industrial Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MAPIF stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC upgraded Mapletree Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

About Mapletree Industrial Trust

Mapletree Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on the Main Board of Singapore Exchange. Its principal investment strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for industrial purposes in Singapore and income-producing real estate used primarily as data centres worldwide beyond Singapore, as well as real estate-related assets.

