MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Short Interest Down 6.1% in July

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,047,200 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the June 30th total of 3,244,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.2 days.

MEG Energy Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGEF opened at $18.26 on Friday. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MEGEF. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

